WMC celebrates 75th anniversary on air

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - December 11, 2023, marks a special day at 1960 Union Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee.

It’s a celebration of 75 years of broadcasting on WMC.

A 75th anniversary is sometimes called a “Diamond and Gold” anniversary, and no doubt, there have been many golden moments over WMC’s storied 75 years in Memphis.

When (then-)WMCT signed on for the first time, fewer than 1,500 Mid-Southerners owned TV sets.

The University of Memphis was Memphis State. Rhodes was Southwestern. And LeMoyne didn’t have Owen.

The Memphis airport wasn’t international, and they were still building Fords at the Memphis plant.

The second bridge across the Mississippi that now carries I-55 was just about finished, and car service came free with gas that only cost $0.30 per gallon.

The WMCT studios were located at Madison and Third in downtown Memphis when the station signed on for the first time at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 1948.

The next 75 years brought many more firsts in broadcast, technology, race relations, news and entertainment.

WMCT was the FIRST television station in Tennessee, with the only remote TV truck in the south.

The news was gathered on film, developed in-house and documented train derailments, city commission meetings, and perhaps the first interview with one-time Memphis Mayor E.H. “Boss” Crump.

WMC moved to 1960 Union Avenue in 1958 and became the first Memphis station to broadcast in color.

In the 1960s, having dropped the T from our call letters, WMC was the first to invite civil rights leaders to vent their frustrations on TV in a special series called “The 40% Speak.”

Our cameras also captured a speech now enshrined in American history, by the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on the eve of his assassination.

Another first came on August 16, 1977, when WMC broke the news that Elvis Presley, the King of Rock n Roll, had died at Graceland.

WMC provided the first live pictures from a helicopter in Memphis as we covered Elvis’ funeral procession and later we were the first Memphis station to broadcast live via satellite.

The 90s brought the Mid-South’s first news chopper, and with the new millennium, WMC produced the first local broadcast in high definition.

We embraced the digital era as the first local station with a website and social media pages...and today are the only station in Memphis to provide original local newscasts in the digital space.

It’s an impressive list of firsts for the viewers we strive to put first every day.

And for that we say THANK YOU for 75 years!

