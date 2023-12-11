Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

VIDEO: Shots fired at security during attempted car theft on Beale

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say shots were fired after an attempted car theft on Beale Street on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to Beale Street, near S Lauderdale Street, at 2 p.m. after shots were fired.

Police say two men in a Nissan Armada pulled up to another vehicle and attempted to steal it.

During the attempt, they noticed security and got back into the Armada and left the scene while firing shots at security.

No one was harmed in the gunfire.

No arrests have been made at this time. If you know who these suspects are, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Burns, arrested and charged
Man runs illegal chop shop with over $20,000 worth of stolen parts, police say
Sherina Pryor, arrested and charged
Woman slams her 74-year-old grandmother against a brick wall, charged with elderly abuse, police say
FILE: The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at a small neighborhood store in a residential...
Grocery store clerk dies after customer impales him with a golf club, police say
Dangerous police chase on I-40 ends with crash, suspect in custody
Police chase on I-40 ends with crash, suspect in custody
4-year-old dies after being shot; rushed to hospital by parents, police say
4-year-old dies after being shot; rushed to hospital by parents, police say

Latest News

Ronald Sprewer, 66
TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Memphis senior
The suspects captured on camera
VIDEO: Shots fired at security during attempted car theft on Beale
The original WMCT camera
WMC celebrates 75th anniversary on air
MSU employee injured during stabbing near dorm; suspect in custody