VIDEO: Shots fired at security during attempted car theft on Beale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say shots were fired after an attempted car theft on Beale Street on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to Beale Street, near S Lauderdale Street, at 2 p.m. after shots were fired.

Police say two men in a Nissan Armada pulled up to another vehicle and attempted to steal it.

During the attempt, they noticed security and got back into the Armada and left the scene while firing shots at security.

No one was harmed in the gunfire.

No arrests have been made at this time. If you know who these suspects are, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

