VIDEO: Poplar Ave. business ransacked, register stolen

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police released surveillance footage of a smash-and-grab at a business on Poplar Avenue.

The burglary happened at Create-A-Cig on December 7 around 7:30 a.m.

The suspect smashes a hole in the front door of the business, sticks his hands through and unlocks the door from the inside.

He then hops over the counter, pushes over the front desk and rips the register free before running away.

Police say the suspect was able to steal $200-300 that was in the register.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-5238-CASH or police at 901-636-3000.

