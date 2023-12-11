TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Memphis senior

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Ronald Sprewer, who is missing from Memphis.

Officials say Sprewer was last seen walking along Sherrycrest Cove in the Egypt area earlier Monday. He was reportedly wearing a blue University of Memphis sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Sprewer is described as being 5′11″, weighing 140 pounds, with no hair and brown eyes.

TBI says Sprewer has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home without help.

Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-COPS or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

