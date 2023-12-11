Advertise with Us
Suspect punches, robs victim at apartments in Hyde Park

By Rose Johnson
Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who punched and robbed a man at an apartment complex on Saturday.

Officers responded to the robbery at 1:20 a.m. at the University Garden Manor Apartments on 2074 Cabana Circle.

On surveillance footage a man is seen punching the victim, taking his wallet and then taking the cash from the wallet.

The suspect then ran from the scene.

Anyone with information about this robbery should call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.

