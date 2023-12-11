MSU employee injured during stabbing near dorm; suspect in custody

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect is in custody after an employee of Mississippi State University was injured during a stabbing Monday afternoon.

According to the university, police took the suspect into custody after allegedly stabbing the employee in a car near Herbert Hall.

The employee did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

The campus alert has been lifted.

