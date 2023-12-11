Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MSU employee injured during stabbing near dorm; suspect in custody

(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect is in custody after an employee of Mississippi State University was injured during a stabbing Monday afternoon.

According to the university, police took the suspect into custody after allegedly stabbing the employee in a car near Herbert Hall.

The employee did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

The campus alert has been lifted.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Burns, arrested and charged
Man runs illegal chop shop with over $20,000 worth of stolen parts, police say
Sherina Pryor, arrested and charged
Woman slams her 74-year-old grandmother against a brick wall, charged with elderly abuse, police say
FILE: The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at a small neighborhood store in a residential...
Grocery store clerk dies after customer impales him with a golf club, police say
Dangerous police chase on I-40 ends with crash, suspect in custody
Police chase on I-40 ends with crash, suspect in custody
4-year-old dies after being shot; rushed to hospital by parents, police say
4-year-old dies after being shot; rushed to hospital by parents, police say

Latest News

The suspects captured on camera
VIDEO: Shots fired at security during attempted car theft on Beale
Ronald Sprewer, 66
TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Memphis senior
The suspects captured on camera
VIDEO: Shots fired at security during attempted car theft on Beale
The original WMCT camera
WMC celebrates 75th anniversary on air