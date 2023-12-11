Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

State seeks death penalty for man accused of killing 6 in Arkabutla

Richard Dale Crum
Richard Dale Crum(Tate County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATE CO., Miss. (WMC) - State prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Richard Crum, the man accused of killing six people earlier this year.

District Attorney Jay Hale says a mental health evaluation is the next step in the process after Crum was indicted on five counts last month:

  • Crimes Against Person: First-Degree Murder; Deliberate design to effect death
  • Crimes Against Person: Capital Murder; With or without design in commission or attempt of certain felonies
  • Crimes Against Person: Capital Murder; Killing 3 or more persons incident to 1 act, scheme, course of conduct or episode
  • Crimes Against Person: Aggravated Assault
  • Crimes Against Person: Aggravated Assault

Investigators in Tate County, Mississippi, said 52-year-old Richard Crum shot six people, including his ex-wife and stepfather, at three different locations in the Arkabutla community back in February 2023.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Burns, arrested and charged
Man runs illegal chop shop with over $20,000 worth of stolen parts, police say
Sherina Pryor, arrested and charged
Woman slams her 74-year-old grandmother against a brick wall, charged with elderly abuse, police say
FILE: The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at a small neighborhood store in a residential...
Grocery store clerk dies after customer impales him with a golf club, police say
Dangerous police chase on I-40 ends with crash, suspect in custody
Police chase on I-40 ends with crash, suspect in custody
A pizza restaurant employee jumped into action when a tornado touched down nearby.
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from tornado in Tennessee

Latest News

Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who broke into an elementary school on...
MPD searching for suspect who broke into elementary school
The suspect inside Create-A-Cig.
VIDEO: Poplar Ave. business ransacked, register stolen
The suspect inside Create-A-Cig.
VIDEO: Poplar Ave. business ransacked, register stolen
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on I-240 East on Sunday morning. (Source: MGN)
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-240 E
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak