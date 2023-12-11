State seeks death penalty for man accused of killing 6 in Arkabutla

TATE CO., Miss. (WMC) - State prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Richard Crum, the man accused of killing six people earlier this year.

District Attorney Jay Hale says a mental health evaluation is the next step in the process after Crum was indicted on five counts last month:

Crimes Against Person: First-Degree Murder; Deliberate design to effect death

Crimes Against Person: Capital Murder; With or without design in commission or attempt of certain felonies

Crimes Against Person: Capital Murder; Killing 3 or more persons incident to 1 act, scheme, course of conduct or episode

Crimes Against Person: Aggravated Assault

Crimes Against Person: Aggravated Assault

Investigators in Tate County, Mississippi, said 52-year-old Richard Crum shot six people, including his ex-wife and stepfather, at three different locations in the Arkabutla community back in February 2023.

