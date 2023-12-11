‘Project Menorah’ invites non-Jews to show fellowship with Jewish community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday marks the fifth night of Hanukkah, coming during a time of heightened anxiety amongst Jewish Americans.
The spike in anti-semitism in the U.S. has led to a grassroots effort to show support for the Jewish community.
Project Menorah encourages non-Jewish people to put a menorah in their window in fellowship with Jewish friends and neighbors.
According to the movement’s website, less than 2% of Americans are Jewish, so this small act can help empower the Jewish community against antisemitic hate.
The group says you don’t have to buy a menorah to take part, you can print out a picture and tape it to a window.
For instructions on how you can participate and to print a free menorah, click here.
Hanukkah ends on Thursday.
