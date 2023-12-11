Advertise with Us
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-240 E

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on I-240 East on Sunday morning. (Source: MGN)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on I-240 East on Sunday morning.

At 5:00 a.m. a blue Nissan Sentra was involved in an accident on I-240 near Walnut Grove.

The passenger, 20, of the wrecked Nissan got out of the vehicle and was then hit by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle that hit the victim was possibly a grey Infiniti, according to police.

The pedestrian was fatally injured and the driver of the responsible vehicle drove away from the scene.

Police say the responsible vehicle should have front-end, hood, and windshield damages.

Anyone with any information who may have witnessed this should contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the Special Traffic Investigations Squad at 901-636-4640.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

