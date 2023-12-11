Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Northwest Tennessee town mourns loss of police chief

Samburg Police Chief Chris Cummings
Samburg Police Chief Chris Cummings(Sheriff Karl Jackson)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SAMBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A small town in Obion County, Tennessee, is mourning the loss of its police chief.

Samburg Police Chief Chris Cummings passed away over the weekend at the age of 53, according to his obituary.

According to Obion County Sheriff Karl Jackson, Chief Cummings was a longtime law enforcement officer who, prior to his time as chief, served as a sergeant with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office from 2018-2021 and the Union City Police Department from 1994-2018.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the White-Ranson Funeral Home in Union City, Tennessee, and again at the funeral home on Thursday before the service beginning at 9 a.m.

The funeral is set to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday.

