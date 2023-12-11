Northwest Tennessee town mourns loss of police chief
SAMBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A small town in Obion County, Tennessee, is mourning the loss of its police chief.
Samburg Police Chief Chris Cummings passed away over the weekend at the age of 53, according to his obituary.
According to Obion County Sheriff Karl Jackson, Chief Cummings was a longtime law enforcement officer who, prior to his time as chief, served as a sergeant with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office from 2018-2021 and the Union City Police Department from 1994-2018.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the White-Ranson Funeral Home in Union City, Tennessee, and again at the funeral home on Thursday before the service beginning at 9 a.m.
The funeral is set to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday.
