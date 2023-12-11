Northwest Tennessee town mourns loss of police chief

SAMBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A small town in Obion County, Tennessee, is mourning the loss of its police chief.

Samburg Police Chief Chris Cummings passed away over the weekend at the age of 53, according to his obituary.

According to Obion County Sheriff Karl Jackson, Chief Cummings was a longtime law enforcement officer who, prior to his time as chief, served as a sergeant with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office from 2018-2021 and the Union City Police Department from 1994-2018.

Anyone who knew Chris knew he would literally give you the shirt off his back. He always put others before himself. This was proven through his actions as a Law Enforcement Officer and his time in the military serving 28 plus years with United States Army and the Tennessee Army National Guard. Chris was a great friend to many and always seemed to have a smile on his face. His passions in life were his son Matthew, his girlfriend April, fishing, and serving his community without fail. If anyone needed a hand, Chris was there to help. Chris was one of a kind and his passing will be felt by many for quite some time.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the White-Ranson Funeral Home in Union City, Tennessee, and again at the funeral home on Thursday before the service beginning at 9 a.m.

The funeral is set to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday.

