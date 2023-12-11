Advertise with Us
MPD searching for suspect who broke into elementary school

By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who broke into an elementary school on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a business burglary at 9:14 a.m. on Monday morning at Vollentine Elementary School on 1682 Vollintine Avenue.

Police were told by the school staff that the school was burglarized around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The suspect used the door on the north side of the building, according to police.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect wearing gloves and breaking the windows of multiple classrooms and entering into them.

The suspect took a backpack with unknown contents inside, a jacket and food, according to police.

School staff told police they did not know what all the suspect had stolen and they are still taking inventory.

