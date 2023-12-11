Man runs illegal chop shop with over $20,000 worth of stolen parts, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say was running an illegal chop shop with over $20,000 worth of stolen auto parts.

From September 20 to December 6, four drivers reported that their vehicle had been stolen.

One driver located their car at a private residence on Clinton Street and notified the police.

When police arrived, they located several stolen vehicles in different stages of disassembly.

Officers spoke with Shannon Burns, the owner of the home, and conducted a full search of the property.

Burns was later taken into police custody after admitting that the chop shop was being operated by him.

He is now facing charges for theft of property and vandalism.

