Front door found in parking lot after 4 suspects burglarized store on Winchester Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a burglary at a business on Monday.

Officers responded to an alarm call just after 1:30 a.m. at Metro T-Mobile on 4222 Winchester Road.

Police say the front door to the business was in the parking lot with a trailer hitch attached to it by a yellow tow strap.

After watching surveillance video, police say four men wearing all-black clothing with gloves and face masks stole boxes of items from the rear of the business.

A witness told police the suspects were in a dark-colored pickup truck and smashed it through the front door.

He said that the pickup truck then parked on the east side of the building and the four suspects then ran back to the business and began stealing merchandise.

The witness said all four suspects then got into the pickup truck and drove away going northbound on Goodlett Road.

The complainant said the suspects took approximately $5,000 worth of various cell phones and cellphone accessories.

