Front door busted through at business on Winchester Rd.

By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a burglary at a business on Monday.

Officers responded to an alarm call just after 1:30 a.m. at Metro T-Mobile on 4222 Winchester Road.

When our crews arrived the front door looked torn off the hinges and the window completely shattered.

It is unclear if anything was stolen. Also no word on suspect information.

We will keep you updated.

