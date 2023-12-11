Advertise with Us
First Alert Forecast: quiet, dry and seasonable this week

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONDAY: Quite the cold start to the new work and school week across the Mid-South – but, starting much quieter than how parts of the weekend went. Expect sunshine and cool breezes to continue to filter into the region – from the morning 20s and 30s, we’ll manage highs in the lower to middle 50s. Lows, amid mainly clear skies, will fall back into the lower to middle 30s by early Tuesday.

TUESDAY: High and dry weather looks like it will continue as we make our way through the work week. A chilly, frosty start will give way to a seasonable afternoon under high pressure. Morning 20s and 30s will rebound into the middle to upper 50s amid a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll stay quiet with a few passing clouds overnight as lows fall into the 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure holds firm through much of the week across the Mid-South, outside of a few weak disturbances to bring a few passing clouds and a few fluctuations in temperatures. Highs will top out in the seasonable 50s to lower 60s; lows in the 30s – generally with a mix of clouds and sun. A developing low in the Gulf by the weekend could pinwheel in a few showers by late Saturday into early Sunday, though most hours will looks to be dry and quiet.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

