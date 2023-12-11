Family speaks out after woman killed in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jasmine Eason, 32, was killed early Saturday morning according to police.

Kordelro Harris, 36, is charged in this incident with multiple charges including second-degree murder.

Eason’s family said this situation is unfortunate, especially for her kids.

Court records show Harris first told police two men wearing ski masks kicked in his bedroom door, shot his girlfriend Jasmine Eason, and then stabbed him at the home on Rayner Street Saturday morning.

Police spoke with 3 of the four juveniles at the scene who contradicted Harris’ story. Harris later told police he shot Eason after an argument.

Eason’s family said she was afraid of Harris and was always defending herself from him.

Her family told Action News Five Eason was an entrepreneur who had dreams of taking her braiding business to the next level.

“A hairstylist, she braided everybody’s hair in the community,” said Latrice Eason, a close family member of Eason.

Those dreams were cut short when she was shot and later died in the hospital.

According to police, the shooting happened on Rayner Street around 4:33 Saturday morning in South Memphis.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Eason and Harris. Police said Harris said he was stabbed in the hand.

“This guy was an abuser, he abused Jasmine, I think she was afraid of him you know,” said the family member.

Eason’s family said she was loving, caring, and wanted to help her family.

She was the mother to 8 children. Her family said 3 of her children were home when she was shot.

“They are going to have to grow up without their mom and they saw everything. They are going to need counseling and everything,” said Latrice. “The world we live in is not right.”

According to court records in August 2021, Harris was charged with aggravated assault and domestic assault. The case was dismissed due to a lack of prosecution.

Those court documents show his pregnant girlfriend at the time said he shot at her while she was driving. The girlfriend said Harris told her “He would kill her if she left him”.

According to data provided by Memphis Police, 373 homicides have been reported in Memphis this year. A rising number of them include domestic violence situations.

Eason’s family said she was trying to get out of the situation with him, because she feared for her life.

“[She] just said she was trying to get out of that situation with him and he killed her. He didn’t even give her a chance,” said Latrice Eason.

The family now wants justice for Jasmine Eason and is looking for representation and counseling options for her kids as they move forward after losing their mother.

Harris is expected to be in court Monday.

For those needing information on domestic violence resources call YWCA’s domestic violence hotline at 901-725-4277.

