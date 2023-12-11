Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Family mourns the loss of young son killed in tornado

Arlan Burnham was killed after a tornado hit his family's home.
Arlan Burnham was killed after a tornado hit his family's home.(Burnham Family)
By Caleb Wethington and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A family in Tennessee is mourning the loss of their young son after he was killed by a tornado that hit their home Saturday.

The Burnham family said their home in Clarksville was in the direct path of a tornado and their “beautiful baby boy” Arlan was unable to escape the house.

The family also lost their home in the storms.

“Kyle and I are not OK. We don’t know how to navigate through this. We have no idea what is next. Anyone who knows me at all knows how much I love and adore my kids, all kids really. I cannot put into words how absolutely devastated I am,” the family wrote in a Facebook post.

A GoFundMe was set up for the family and in less than 24 hours, it has surpassed $100,000.

“We have an entire army of people helping us. To all of you who have shown up to dig through the rubble to help find and save things like a drawing Arlan made in kindergarten...you have no idea how absolutely grateful I am,” the family added in the Facebook post.

The fundraiser was set up by Brien Burkeen to help the Burnham family through this difficult time. Burkeen said “no donation is too small” in a message alongside the fundraiser.

“Your contributions will go directly towards assisting with funeral expenses for Arlan, as well as aiding in the process of rebuilding their home and replacing essential belongings,” Burkeen said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Burns, arrested and charged
Man runs illegal chop shop with over $20,000 worth of stolen parts, police say
Sherina Pryor, arrested and charged
Woman slams her 74-year-old grandmother against a brick wall, charged with elderly abuse, police say
FILE: The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at a small neighborhood store in a residential...
Grocery store clerk dies after customer impales him with a golf club, police say
Dangerous police chase on I-40 ends with crash, suspect in custody
Police chase on I-40 ends with crash, suspect in custody
4-year-old dies after being shot; rushed to hospital by parents, police say
4-year-old dies after being shot; rushed to hospital by parents, police say

Latest News

Ja Morant testifies in civil lawsuit
Vehicle erupts in flames after crash on Hwy. 385 W
Vehicle erupts in flames after crash on Hwy. 385 W
A six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed Monday afternoon.
Firefighters search for anyone trapped after corner of six-story Bronx apartment building collapses
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden pushes for dismissal of gun case, saying law violates the Second Amendment
Monday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a more seasonable pattern in the Mid-South this week