Driver loses control of steering wheel and crashes in field on Mt. Moriah Road, later dies in hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead after losing control of his steering wheel and crashing in a field on Mt. Moriah Road.

Around 3:11 pm, officers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Mt. Moriah near Hickory Hill.

The male driver lost control, hit a curb, and crashed in a field.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation.

