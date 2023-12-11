Driver loses control of steering wheel and crashes in field on Mt. Moriah Road, later dies in hospital, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead after losing control of his steering wheel and crashing in a field on Mt. Moriah Road.
Around 3:11 pm, officers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Mt. Moriah near Hickory Hill.
The male driver lost control, hit a curb, and crashed in a field.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
This is an ongoing investigation.
