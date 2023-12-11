Chilly and dry weather pattern the next several days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Plenty of sun this afternoon, but continued chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will remain light through sunset.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds will be around 5 mph at most.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Some high clouds could roll in by the afternoon. Clouds will be a little thicker Tuesday night with lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: High pressure holds firm through much of the week across the Mid-South with passing clouds. Highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s; lows in the 30s to low 40s.

WEEKEND: A developing low in the Gulf could pinwheel in a few showers by late Saturday into early Sunday, mainly in northeast MS. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.

