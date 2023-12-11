Best Life: How to mentally win your food fight

ST. LOUIS, MO. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Exercise more, eat healthier, and lose weight; Year after year, those are the top three New Year’s resolutions people make.

Research shows that only nine percent of Americans stick to them.

In fact, 43% give up on their weight loss goals by the end of January. But there’s a new strategy for this new year.

Maybe you need to change the way you think about food to change your eating habits.

How to mentally win your food fight.

“I want to teach you how to best feed your body, advocate for your health. And not it being depicted by having rules and regulations,” said Reshaunda Thornton, who took to Ted talk to take on traditional ideas about diets.

Professor Leilani Carver Madalon was caring for her daughter, her husband, and her students - not herself.

“We talk about self-care all the time, self-care, self-care, self-care. What she made me see is that it is my responsibility to care for my vessel, to care for myself,” said Leilani Carver Madalon, Ph.D., Mother, Wife, and professor.

Sixy-six-year-old Todd Lindley also knew he had to rethink his relationship with food.

“I was over a hundred pounds overweight and was on too many medications. I’ve been a type 2 diabetic for over 20 years,” he said.

As a registered dietician, Reshaunda combines her background with biology and psychology to help people stop chasing diets and start changing their minds.

“What I try to explain to people is, we shouldn’t put food on a pedestal and call it a reward. What I do consider a reward is nutrition,” said Reshaunda.

To do that, you must find out the why. What heals you? That starts with figuring out why you’re grabbing the Snickers instead of salad.

What are the emotional triggers? Then replace those ideas with healthier ones.

“What you put in the nutrients you bring to your body is what heals your body,” he said.

Todd turned vegetarian

“I used to be on 55 units of insulin every day, and I got off of insulin 100%,” he said.

Helping create lifelong partnerships between people and nutrition.

One trick Reshaunda says helps is to always be prepared. Always have healthy snacks available.

Put them in your purse, in your car and at the office. You’re less likely to grab something unhealthy at the gas station, if you have something available that’s a better choice.

You can find Reshaunda’s book, Play to Win the Food Fight, on Amazon.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

