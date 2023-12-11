Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Best Life: How to mentally win your food fight

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, MO. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Exercise more, eat healthier, and lose weight; Year after year, those are the top three New Year’s resolutions people make.

Research shows that only nine percent of Americans stick to them.

In fact, 43% give up on their weight loss goals by the end of January. But there’s a new strategy for this new year.

Maybe you need to change the way you think about food to change your eating habits.

How to mentally win your food fight.

“I want to teach you how to best feed your body, advocate for your health. And not it being depicted by having rules and regulations,” said Reshaunda Thornton, who took to Ted talk to take on traditional ideas about diets.

Professor Leilani Carver Madalon was caring for her daughter, her husband, and her students - not herself.

“We talk about self-care all the time, self-care, self-care, self-care. What she made me see is that it is my responsibility to care for my vessel, to care for myself,” said Leilani Carver Madalon, Ph.D., Mother, Wife, and professor.

Sixy-six-year-old Todd Lindley also knew he had to rethink his relationship with food.

“I was over a hundred pounds overweight and was on too many medications. I’ve been a type 2 diabetic for over 20 years,” he said.

As a registered dietician, Reshaunda combines her background with biology and psychology to help people stop chasing diets and start changing their minds.

“What I try to explain to people is, we shouldn’t put food on a pedestal and call it a reward. What I do consider a reward is nutrition,” said Reshaunda.

To do that, you must find out the why. What heals you? That starts with figuring out why you’re grabbing the Snickers instead of salad.

What are the emotional triggers? Then replace those ideas with healthier ones.

“What you put in the nutrients you bring to your body is what heals your body,” he said.

Todd turned vegetarian

“I used to be on 55 units of insulin every day, and I got off of insulin 100%,” he said.

Helping create lifelong partnerships between people and nutrition.

One trick Reshaunda says helps is to always be prepared. Always have healthy snacks available.

Put them in your purse, in your car and at the office. You’re less likely to grab something unhealthy at the gas station, if you have something available that’s a better choice.

You can find Reshaunda’s book, Play to Win the Food Fight, on Amazon.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at a small neighborhood store in a residential...
Grocery store clerk dies after customer impales him with a golf club, police say
Dangerous police chase on I-40 ends with crash, suspect in custody
Police chase on I-40 ends with crash, suspect in custody
Memphis Police Department
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-240 E.
Sherina Pryor, arrested and charged
Woman slams her 74-year-old grandmother against a brick wall, charged with elderly abuse, police say
A pizza restaurant employee jumped into action when a tornado touched down nearby.
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from tornado in Tennessee

Latest News

Metro T-Mobile 4222 Winchester
MPD investigates business break-in on Winchester Rd.
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: quiet, dry and seasonable this week
12/11 First Alert Forecast: quiet, bright early week; few clouds & seasonable this week
3 shoplifters on run, 1 pepper spray employee in Wolfchase
3 shoplifters on run, 1 pepper sprayed employee in Wolfchase
Family of murder victim breaks silence on her tragic death
Family speaks out after woman killed in South Memphis