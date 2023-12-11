4-year-old dies after being shot; rushed to hospital by parents, police say
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an incident in which a 4-year-old was fatally shot.
Around 5:12 p.m., police responded to an emergency at Methodist South Hospital.
When police arrived, they discovered that a 4-year-old boy had been shot.
The parents advised the police that he accidentally shot himself.
The child was pronounced deceased at 6:03 pm.
The shooting happened on Bona Terra street.
