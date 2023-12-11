4-year-old dies after being shot; rushed to hospital by parents, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an incident in which a 4-year-old was fatally shot.

Around 5:12 p.m., police responded to an emergency at Methodist South Hospital.

When police arrived, they discovered that a 4-year-old boy had been shot.

The parents advised the police that he accidentally shot himself.

The child was pronounced deceased at 6:03 pm.

The shooting happened on Bona Terra street.

