3 shoplifters on run, 1 pepper sprayed employee in Wolfchase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for the suspects involved in an assault and theft at a store in Wolfchase Mall.

On December 8, officers responded to a shoplifting at Macy’s on Germantown Parkway around 2:55 p.m.

Police say three women entered the store and took items from the store without paying.

One of the women pepper-sprayed a store employee, said police.

They were seen leaving the scene in a silver SUV.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call 901-528-CASH.

