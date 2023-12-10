‘We are praying for all Tennesseans’: Gov. Bill Lee speaks on tornado aftermath and the lives lost

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just hours after the devastating storms, Governor Bill Lee speaks on the tragedy with a message of perseverance for those affected, and a call for unity to residents all over the state.

He took to social media to address the public shortly after the events:

Maria & I are praying for all Tennesseans who have been impacted by the tornadoes that swept through the state this evening. We mourn the lives lost & ask that everyone continue to follow guidance from local & state officials.

Lee encourages the public to follow the guidance of their state officials while also uplifting those in mourning as the state fights to recover.

