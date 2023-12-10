‘We are praying for all Tennesseans’: Gov. Bill Lee speaks on tornado aftermath and the lives lost
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just hours after the devastating storms, Governor Bill Lee speaks on the tragedy with a message of perseverance for those affected, and a call for unity to residents all over the state.
He took to social media to address the public shortly after the events:
Lee encourages the public to follow the guidance of their state officials while also uplifting those in mourning as the state fights to recover.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.