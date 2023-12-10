Severe threat is now over for the Mid-South; here’s your First Alert to a much colder Sunday is ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong cold front ushered in strong to severe storms across the Mid-South this afternoon and early evening. The severe threat is now over and a much colder night and day is underway for the rest of the weekend. A few showers can be expected overnight mainly for areas East of the Mississippi river but dry conditions are back by sunrise Sunday.

TONIGHT: Cold night with lows back in the middle to upper 30s. Clouds will be decreasing overnight. Winds will be Northwest 5 to 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Dry day with highs only in the upper 40s. Cloud cover will build back for some into the early afternoon making for a partly cloudy day. Breezy conditions are expected through the front half of the day with gusts out of the Northwest up to 20 mph.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Dry conditions will persist through the work week. A warming trend will be the story with highs starting in the low 50s and reaching near 60 by Friday. Cloud cover will filter in and out and our next best chance of rain comes into early next weekend.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

