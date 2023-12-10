Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Severe threat is now over for the Mid-South; here’s your First Alert to a much colder Sunday is ahead

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong cold front ushered in strong to severe storms across the Mid-South this afternoon and early evening. The severe threat is now over and a much colder night and day is underway for the rest of the weekend. A few showers can be expected overnight mainly for areas East of the Mississippi river but dry conditions are back by sunrise Sunday.

TONIGHT: Cold night with lows back in the middle to upper 30s. Clouds will be decreasing overnight. Winds will be Northwest 5 to 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Dry day with highs only in the upper 40s. Cloud cover will build back for some into the early afternoon making for a partly cloudy day. Breezy conditions are expected through the front half of the day with gusts out of the Northwest up to 20 mph.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Dry conditions will persist through the work week. A warming trend will be the story with highs starting in the low 50s and reaching near 60 by Friday. Cloud cover will filter in and out and our next best chance of rain comes into early next weekend.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in...
Woman killed at FedEx Hub identified as 86-year-old
Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in...
Cause of death revealed for 86-year-old FedEx worker
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
Derell Golden, angry man brings gun to school, police say
Man brings gun to ‘shoot up’ school, police say
Aftermath of a shooting at Shadowbrook Townhouses on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, that left one man...
Memphis man injured after apartment shot over 60 times

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a potentially stormy start to the weekend
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for most of the Mid-South
A cold front will sweep through this afternoon and will bring more widespread rain and storms...
Sagay's Saturday afternoon First Alert Forecast
A cold front will bring rain and storms to the Mid-South. A few storms could be severe and it...
Sagay's Saturday Morning First Alert Forecast