Red Team wins 2023 AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game

By Matt Infield
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Red Team scored 28 unanswered points to defeat the Blue Team 30-14 in the 2023 AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game. MASE running back Kumaro Brown was named game MVP after a big performance highlighted by a late touchdown.

A 2-0 Red Team lead after the first quarter was turned on its head quickly early in the second half. Munford’s Clay Bridges blocked a Red Team punt that Southwind product Antoine Keefer scooped and scored to give the Blue Team a 7-2 lead. About a minute later, Mitchell’s Tadarius Canada returned a fumble for a touchdown to put Blue up 14-2.

From that juncture though, it was all Red Team. Germantown’s Cordero Walker connected with Houston wide receiver Shawne Jones for a 25-yard touchdown in the second quarter that cut the lead to 14-9.

The Red Team began to take over the game in the third quarter. Melrose product Cameron Miller came up with a pick-six early in the third, one of two interceptions for him in the game, to put Red back on top 16-14. Walker then connected with Fairley’s Jordan Ward for a 25-year touchdown later in the quarter to make it a 23-14 Red lead.

In the fourth, Brown bulldozed across the plane from a yard out to punctuate his MVP performance and put Red up 30-14.

