Quiet pattern in place and a chilly start to the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A strong cold front ushered in strong to severe storms across the Mid-South yesterday, thankfully a much calmer pattern has emerged today. A dry pattern will be in place for much of this week but temperatures will start chilly today with highs only in the 40s. Temperatures will climb back into the 50s Monday and highs will stay in the 50s for the work week.

TODAY: Chilly and breezy with skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and winds out of the Northwest at 10-15 MPH and gusting.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds to mostly clear overnight. Lows near 30 with a light northwesterly breeze.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid 50s and a light southerly wind at 5-10 MPH.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Dry conditions will persist through the work week. A warming trend will be the story with highs starting in the low 50s and reaching near 60 by Friday. Cloud cover will filter in and out and our next best chance of rain comes into early next weekend.

