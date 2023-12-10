Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Quiet pattern in place and a chilly start to the week

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A strong cold front ushered in strong to severe storms across the Mid-South yesterday, thankfully a much calmer pattern has emerged today. A dry pattern will be in place for much of this week but temperatures will start chilly today with highs only in the 40s. Temperatures will climb back into the 50s Monday and highs will stay in the 50s for the work week.

TODAY: Chilly and breezy with skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and winds out of the Northwest at 10-15 MPH and gusting.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds to mostly clear overnight. Lows near 30 with a light northwesterly breeze.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid 50s and a light southerly wind at 5-10 MPH.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Dry conditions will persist through the work week. A warming trend will be the story with highs starting in the low 50s and reaching near 60 by Friday. Cloud cover will filter in and out and our next best chance of rain comes into early next weekend.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
Maureen Rosenblum
Memphis senior sues Regions Bank, says employees did not protect her from scam
Authorities are investigating a possible capital murder case involving a 16-year-old Texas...
‘The most horrible way a mother could find her child’: Woman talks about finding 16-year-old daughter slain
Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in...
Cause of death revealed for 86-year-old FedEx worker
Dangerous police chase on I-40 ends with crash, suspect in custody
Police chase on I-40 ends with crash, suspect in custody

Latest News

Dry pattern in place but a chilly start to the week
Sagay's Sunday morning First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather
Severe threat is now over for the Mid-South; here’s your First Alert to a much colder Sunday is ahead
The severe threat is now over and a much colder night and day is underway for the rest of the...
Maggye's Saturday Evening Forecast
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a potentially stormy start to the weekend