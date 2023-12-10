Private security demand grows as retail crime rises in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis security companies are busy with so much crime in the area. In fact, the security expert we spoke with Saturday was training women at New Hope Baptist church in South Memphis on how to defend themselves. Bennie Cobb also spoke to us about the importance of businesses hiring security now.

“Memphis has been off the chain as far as car burglaries, carjackings, flash mobs breaking into businesses. Business is good,” said Bennie Cobb, Owner of Eagle Eye Security.

Cobb said unfortunately there is a price to pay for not having security—especially during the holiday season.

“All the eyes you can have on the street right now, in your business, around your home, in your personal space and even while you are out shopping. We know law enforcement is short of manpower so it’s very important to have physical security. Whether it’s a camera or a physical body,”said Cobb.

Cobb said his company has been busy trying to meet the demand of businesses. He said business owners often complain about security services being so expensive. He says it’s even more expensive to not have security.

“Security guards are requiring more money. Their job is more and more dangerous and challenging. Businesses want it and need it, but a lot of businesses don’t want to pay for it or can’t afford it,” said Cobb.

He said thieves are out Christmas shopping and willing to do whatever it takes to get their product. He says businesses have to be willing to protect their product at all costs.

You can contact Bennie Cobb at 901-207-5309 or email at eyeseverywhere20@gmail.com

