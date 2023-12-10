Advertise with Us
Officers find two bags of meth and loaded gun inside suspect’s stolen car, MPD says

Perchian Jevoy Williams, arrested and charged
Perchian Jevoy Williams, arrested and charged(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a suspect after they found two bags of meth and a loaded gun inside their stolen car.

On December 8, officers responded to a disturbance near Tulane Road where four armed men were attempting to break into an apartment.

When police arrived, they discovered one of the suspects attempting to escape in a vehicle.

Officers stopped the suspect who has now been identified as Perchian Williams.

After police ran the car tags, they learned that Williams’ vehicle was stolen.

Officers then proceeded with a search, in which they found two bags of a white substance and a loaded weapon.

The white substance was later tested and identified as meth.

Williams was taken into police custody and is now facing charges for illegal possession of a handgun, an illegal drug substance, and theft of property.

