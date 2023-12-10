Officers find two bags of meth and loaded gun inside suspect’s stolen car, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a suspect after they found two bags of meth and a loaded gun inside their stolen car.

On December 8, officers responded to a disturbance near Tulane Road where four armed men were attempting to break into an apartment.

When police arrived, they discovered one of the suspects attempting to escape in a vehicle.

Officers stopped the suspect who has now been identified as Perchian Williams.

After police ran the car tags, they learned that Williams’ vehicle was stolen.

Officers then proceeded with a search, in which they found two bags of a white substance and a loaded weapon.

The white substance was later tested and identified as meth.

Williams was taken into police custody and is now facing charges for illegal possession of a handgun, an illegal drug substance, and theft of property.

