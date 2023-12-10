Advertise with Us
Multi-vehicle crash delays traffic on I-240 E

A crash is delaying traffic on I-240 East on Sunday morning.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash is delaying traffic on I-240 East on Sunday morning.

The crash was reported just after 5:30 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

All eastbound lanes are shut down until further notice on I-240 East near Walnut Grove Road.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

