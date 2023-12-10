Advertise with Us
Missing 12-year-old boy found safe

Clayvon Rodgers
Clayvon Rodgers(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A 12-year-old boy who went missing was found safe on Saturday, according to Memphis Police Department.

On Friday around 8:00 a.m., Clayvon Rodgers left home and headed to Riverview Middle School located at 241 Majuba Avenue.

His mother, Valencia Howell told police that she came home at 4:00 p.m. and immediately went to sleep.

She woke up around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday to check on her son and saw he was not there, according to police.

Police have found him and he is safe, according to a social post by MPD.

