Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A 12-year-old boy who went missing was found safe on Saturday, according to Memphis Police Department.
On Friday around 8:00 a.m., Clayvon Rodgers left home and headed to Riverview Middle School located at 241 Majuba Avenue.
His mother, Valencia Howell told police that she came home at 4:00 p.m. and immediately went to sleep.
She woke up around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday to check on her son and saw he was not there, according to police.
Police have found him and he is safe, according to a social post by MPD.
LOCATED safe 12.9.2023 https://t.co/8uvnkI6a4m pic.twitter.com/PVx09EBqC3— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 9, 2023
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.