Memphis Showboats to host Youth Football Combine

Memphis Showboats will host a Youth Football Combine on Sunday afternoon(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Showboats will host a Youth Football Combine on Sunday afternoon.

The event will be held at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Showboats quarterback Cole Kelley and offensive lineman Matt Burrell will assist with the combine along with coaches from Collierville High School.

Admission is $20 per participant and includes two tickets to a Showboats game during the 2024 season.

Those who purchase season tickets for next year can attend the combine for free.

Click here to sign up for the Youth Football Combine.

