Man injured in shooting on Ezell St.

A man is injured after a shooting on Saturday night.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is injured after a shooting on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 8:40 p.m. on Ezell Street.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooting was part of a domestic violence incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

