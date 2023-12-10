Man injured in shooting on Ezell St.
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is injured after a shooting on Saturday night.
Officers responded to the shooting just before 8:40 p.m. on Ezell Street.
The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say the shooting was part of a domestic violence incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information about this shooting call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
