Man dead after hit-and-run in Cherokee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after being hit by a car on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 9:15 p.m. on Mount Vernon Road and Barron Road

A man was found nearby and was pronounced dead, according to police.

According to reports, the victim was discovered to be killed in a hit-and-run on Barron Avenue and Mount Vernon Road.

Police are looking for the driver of a black 4-door sedan with tinted windows, possibly an Infiniti, Honda, or Acura, with unknown tags.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

