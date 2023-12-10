Man dead after hit-and-run in Cherokee
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after being hit by a car on Saturday night.
Officers responded to a shots fired call at 9:15 p.m. on Mount Vernon Road and Barron Road
A man was found nearby and was pronounced dead, according to police.
According to reports, the victim was discovered to be killed in a hit-and-run on Barron Avenue and Mount Vernon Road.
Police are looking for the driver of a black 4-door sedan with tinted windows, possibly an Infiniti, Honda, or Acura, with unknown tags.
If you have any information about this hit-and-run call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
