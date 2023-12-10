Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man allegedly shot in testicle by ex-girlfriend

The man says he doesn't want an apology and still has love for his ex-girlfriend after she shot him.
By Mike Schell and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX/GrayNews) - An Ohio man who was allegedly shot in his testicle by his ex-girlfriend says he does not want an apology and still has love for her, WXIX reports.

Charlie Glenn says Tonya Nester, 36, asked to take a walk with him. It was at this time that he found a pistol on her.

“She said it was a pellet gun, and I said, ‘Let me see it because I’m not going anywhere with you if you got a gun,’ and she pulled it out and shot me,” Glenn said.

Paul Carpenter, Glenn’s friend, says he rushed over to Glenn’s house after the shooting.

“My thoughts was, ‘Was he OK, you know, is he dead? Is he alive?’ I didn’t know, but they said he was OK and, you know, it wasn’t life-threatening,” Carpenter said.

According to police, Glenn was able to get the gun away from his Nester.

“She pulled the pistol out and shot me, and I proceeded to take the pistol from her at that point and got her down,” Glenn said. “My family members called 911 because I was shot and bleeding.”

The person who called 911 told police that they saw Nester run from the house through an alley.

Police say they eventually arrested Nester about a half mile from the house where the shooting happened.

Carpenter says it is “horrible” for someone to shoot at their ex.

“It’s unfortunate that somebody would [do that],” Carpenter said. “I don’t know if they had relationship problems or what, but to do something like that is horrible.”

Glenn said Nester is taking medication for a mental disability.

He says he does not want an apology from her, but only for her to “get better.”

“I still to this day love her,” Glenn said.

Glenn is back home, but Nester is in the Butler County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

She faces a felonious assault charge and is due back in court on Dec. 12.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
Maureen Rosenblum
Memphis senior sues Regions Bank, says employees did not protect her from scam
Authorities are investigating a possible capital murder case involving a 16-year-old Texas...
‘The most horrible way a mother could find her child’: Woman talks about finding 16-year-old daughter slain
Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in...
Cause of death revealed for 86-year-old FedEx worker
Dangerous police chase on I-40 ends with crash, suspect in custody
Police chase on I-40 ends with crash, suspect in custody

Latest News

Dry pattern in place but a chilly start to the week
Sagay's Sunday morning First Alert Forecast
Memphis Showboats will host a Youth Football Combine on Sunday afternoon
Memphis Showboats to host Youth Football Combine
People frantically worked to clear rubble after two large explosions, reportedly caused by...
Heavy fighting across Gaza as Israel presses ahead with renewed US military and diplomatic support
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook...
Elon Musk restores X account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones