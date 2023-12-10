Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Injuries, flattened homes reported after apparent tornado in Middle Tennessee

Source: BRITTNEY BALLA
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Multiple injuries have been reported in Montgomery County, Tennessee, after an apparent tornado passed through, flattening homes.

WSMV reports the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said a path of destruction was left behind after severe storms hit Saturday morning, and areas such as Garrettsburg Road were hit the hardest.

People are reportedly trapped inside homes, and some homes were damaged or completely flattened after a confirmed tornado. A search and rescue phase has begun, and homes are being searched for trapped or injured occupants.

“Our priority at this time is finding and assisting people,” the Montgomery County communications director said.

The EMA director in Montgomery County said most of the trapped people have either gotten out or are being rescued. They added that the number of people trapped has greatly decreased.

In nearby Robertson County, victims are reportedly trapped in buildings along 17th Avenue and Memorial Boulevard after a tornado touched down in Springfield.

Black Patch Drive, Memorial Boulevard and 17th Avenue saw significant structural damage. Robertson County Emergency Management said injuries are reported. Power is also reportedly out.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in...
Woman killed at FedEx Hub identified as 86-year-old
Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in...
Cause of death revealed for 86-year-old FedEx worker
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
Aftermath of a shooting at Shadowbrook Townhouses on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, that left one man...
Memphis man injured after apartment shot over 60 times
Derell Golden, angry man brings gun to school, police say
Man brings gun to ‘shoot up’ school, police say

Latest News

Source: BRITTNEY BALLA
Possible tornado in Clarksville, Tenn.
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a potentially stormy start to the weekend
Zuri Dorsey
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from Virginia who may be headed to North Carolina
1 man in critical condition after shooting on Stephanie Lane, police say
1 man in critical condition after shooting on Stephanie Lane, police say