Drive-by shooting leaves one man dead on Winchester Road, suspect still at large, police
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect they say shot and killed a man.

Around 3:25 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Winchester Road near Durrand Drive.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.

The victim was in their car at the time of the shooting.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was in a gray vehicle when they shot at the victim and left the scene.

There is no other information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call (901)-528-CASH.

