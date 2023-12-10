Dozens of teens pitch business ideas to Bluff City community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There was so much joy and passion behind each business the teens showcased Saturday evening at the Youth Entrepreneur Pitch Night. The annual event was hosted by LITE Memphis after their 16-week program.

More than 50 teens joined together to showcase their hard work each teen pitched their business ideas to the community.

Camarion Galison created a clothing line named Honor Over Money.

“I’m just hoping they learn that money isn’t everything, money doesn’t come first,” he said.

He said he noticed as he grew up in South Memphis, many times respect was only given by money. He wants to change that stigma.

“Anybody can do it from South Memphis, because South Memphis is the trenches,” he said. “So, I just want to see all my homies shine, all my brothers shine. All of that. Just showing them that they can do it.”

The teens went through a 16-week program to learn business building skills. They learned how to shape their businesses, build plans, develop their products and services for the pitch night and beyond.

“We can just come up with these great ideas, but we have to be realistic. How is this going to come off to the real world. So, they gave us real world advice to starting a big business,” said Amina Fall, owner of Stardom Services.

Fall created a beauty service business. She highlights henna tattoos and lash extensions. She said those 16 weeks of work gave her a push to keep going.

“I know I am young, but we can start at any age,” she said. “I want everybody to know that. You can start at any age, it really doesn’t mater young or old. Just go with your passion and go with what you love to do.”

This is the tenth year for the pitch night by LITE Memphis.

Leaders with the program said it is always great to see so many teens ready to take on the business sector and close the wealth gap.

“We know that exposure is key to success. We can give students information all day, but actually putting them in a position to be exposed to just opens their eyes to what they can do in the world,” said April Wilson, community engagement coordinator for LITE Memphis.

