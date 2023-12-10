Dangerous police chase on I-40 ends with crash, suspect in custody, MPD says

Advertise with Us
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has one suspect in custody following a police chase that ended in a crash.

Around 4:09 p.m., officers were in pursuit of a suspect who was responsible for several robberies.

As they were exiting onto Danny Thomas from I-40 there was a crash.

An officer was involved in the crash, but he did not have any serious injuries.

The suspect is now in custody.

