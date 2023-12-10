Dangerous police chase on I-40 ends with crash, suspect in custody, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has one suspect in custody following a police chase that ended in a crash.

Around 4:09 p.m., officers were in pursuit of a suspect who was responsible for several robberies.

As they were exiting onto Danny Thomas from I-40 there was a crash.

An officer was involved in the crash, but he did not have any serious injuries.

The suspect is now in custody.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.