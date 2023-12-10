Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

5-year-old boy hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in East Memphis, police say

A 5-year-old boy was injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Saturday evening.
A 5-year-old boy was injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Saturday evening.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 5-year-old boy was hospitalized after a 3-vehicle crash on Saturday evening, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police responded to the crash at 5:30 p.m. on Park Avenue and South Highland Street.

Police say the one car was speeding with no lights on when the crash happened.

The 5-year-old was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
Maureen Rosenblum
Memphis senior sues Regions Bank, says employees did not protect her from scam
Authorities are investigating a possible capital murder case involving a 16-year-old Texas...
‘The most horrible way a mother could find her child’: Woman talks about finding 16-year-old daughter slain
Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in...
Cause of death revealed for 86-year-old FedEx worker
Dangerous police chase on I-40 ends with crash, suspect in custody
Police chase on I-40 ends with crash, suspect in custody

Latest News

Dry pattern but chilly. Temperatures will warm up this week
Sagay's Sunday First Alert Forecast
A man is dead after being hit by a car on Saturday night.
Man dead after hit-and-run in Cherokee
Clayvon Rodgers
Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
Dry pattern in place but a chilly start to the week
Sagay's Sunday morning First Alert Forecast