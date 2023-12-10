5-year-old boy hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in East Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 5-year-old boy was hospitalized after a 3-vehicle crash on Saturday evening, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police responded to the crash at 5:30 p.m. on Park Avenue and South Highland Street.

Police say the one car was speeding with no lights on when the crash happened.

The 5-year-old was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

