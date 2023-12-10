1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-240 E.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -One person is dead and another is injured after a multi-vehicle crash on I-240 East on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at 5:14 a.m. on I-240 East near Walnut Grove.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

A woman was taken to the hospital in a non-critical condition.

One person is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

