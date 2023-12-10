1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-240 E.
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -One person is dead and another is injured after a multi-vehicle crash on I-240 East on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the crash at 5:14 a.m. on I-240 East near Walnut Grove.
One person was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
A woman was taken to the hospital in a non-critical condition.
One person is in custody.
This is an ongoing investigation.
