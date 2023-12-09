Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a potentially stormy start to the weekend

By Ron Childers
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will sweep through the Mid-South Saturday bringing rain and the threat of strong to severe storms to the area. The Storm Prediction Center has places a SLIGHT RISK of severe weather over the entire Action News 5 coverage area. Periods of heavy rain and gusty winds are the main concerns with this system, but we cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado. The main time frame for the strongest storms will be during the afternoon and early evening hours.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of light rain along with a breezy South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

SATURDAY: Rain and Thunderstorms along with a gusty Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with Scattered Showers, a Northwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, breezy, and cold with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

