Woman detained after bomb threat made to Saint Francis Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department detained a woman after a bomb threat was made to Saint Francis Hospital on Saturday morning.

MPD responded to the bomb threat at 4:40 a.m. at Saint Francis Hospital on 5959 Park Avenue.

They were told that a woman called the hospital making a threat, according to police.

Officers and hospital security checked the hospital and said that the building was secured.

We will update you as more information is released.

