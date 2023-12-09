Woman dead, man injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead and a man was injured in a shooting on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 4:30 a.m. on Rayner Street near South Parkway East.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, according to police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

