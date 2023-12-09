Storms rolling through this morning & more expected with a cold front today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Periods of heavy rain and storms today and a few storms could be strong to severe. A cold front will move through the Mid-South today and storms could fire up through evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a SLIGHT RISK of severe weather over the entire Action News 5 coverage area. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are the primary concerns with this system, but we cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado, although the threat is low. The main time frame for the strongest storms will be during the afternoon and early evening hours.

TODAY: Rain and Thunderstorms along with a gusty Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with Scattered Showers, a Northwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, breezy, and cold with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

