Police investigating after toddler struck, killed by train

Police said they were called to do a death investigation at the scene where a 15-month-old had been struck by a train.(MGN)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) - Police are investigating after a 15-month-old child was struck and killed by a train in Pennsylvania.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to conduct a death investigation on Dec. 7 at the 400 block of Weste Main Street in the South Newton Township. Police reported it appeared the child had been struck by a Norfolk Southern train.

Information on the identity of the child has not been released at this time.

Police said the circumstances of how the child ended up on the tracks and in the path of the train remain under investigation and have not been shared with the public.

