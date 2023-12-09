MPD investigates possible burglary at business on Winchester Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a possible burglary at a business on Saturday morning.

MPD said it happened just before 4:30 a.m. at Memphis Fragrance on 6630 Winchester Road near Kirby Parkway.

There is no information on any suspects.

We’re still working to learn more details.

