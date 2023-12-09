Advertise with Us
MFD investigates house fire in Whitehaven

By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a house fire in Whitehaven on Saturday morning.

The fire started at a home on Hodge Road near East Shelby Drive around 6:00 a.m., according to Memphis Police Department.

At this time no information has been released on if anyone was in the house when the fire broke out.

We will keep you updated as we learn more information.

