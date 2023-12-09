Memphis hematologist reacts to Sickle Cell treatments’ FDA approval

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Groundbreaking approval of not one, but two treatments of the rare and life-threatening disease Sickle Cell Anemia, approved today by the Food and Drug Administration.

Patients and doctors waited patiently for these treatments that are giving many families hope.

Dr. Patricia Adams-Graves, chairman of the Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee, said she has encountered Sickle Cell patients around 100,000 times throughout her career.

She said she has seen how this disease has negatively impacted the community and is excited about the progress announced Friday.

The FDA announced the approval of Casgevy and Lyfgenia two treatments for Sickle Cell disease, which is an illness that causes debilitating pain and other complications.

One of the treatments, Casgevy, uses gene editing to create and replace the sickle-shaped red blood cells of those suffering from the disease.

“As soon as the genomic project came and they defied our genome the sky was the limit,” said Adams-Graves.

Adams-Graves has been a provider for adults and children with Sickle Cell, researched the disease, and taught others about it.

She said although there has been growth the funding and research for Sickle Cell are far behind other diseases.

“Kind of a disparity still. The balance of health care is just like this for sickle cell. Here is sickle cell and here is other,” she said.

According to the FDA, the disease affects around 100,000 Americans, the majority are African American.

She said for a long time there was not much to treat those affected.

“It was not anything available then when I started, but blood transfusions to dilute the Sickle Cells and correct profound anemia, opioids pain medicine,” said Adams-Graves.

Now, more than 16,000 thousand people with Sickle Cell may be eligible for the newly approved treatments.

Although the treatments are approved, she said not everyone will get the chance to use them.

“These two agents are curative care, which is fabulous,” Adams-Graves said. “However, they are pretty costly and it is not accessible to everyone not just from the cost, but then you also have to go through the procedure.”

The company Vertex manufactures Casgevy, one of the treatments.

The company is working to create a group of authorized treatment centers. One of the current centers listed in Tennessee is in Nashville.

