Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

‘I was scared’: Mississippi mother demands answers after child is left on school bus

Mother wants answers after she says her daughter was left on a school bus
Mother wants answers after she says her daughter was left on a school bus(Action News 5)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi mother is outraged and demanding answers from DeSoto County Schools—the largest school district in the state.

Monday morning, just before 7 a.m., Kyah Wilson says her 6-year-old daughter Kennedy hopped on the big yellow bus for school at Shadow Oaks Elementary in Horn Lake.

But the five-minute ride put Kennedy to sleep. Usually not a big deal, but on this odd occasion Wilson says Kennedy was left alone and forgotten.

“The bus driver did not wake me up and I didn’t know I was at a different school and I was scared,” said 6-year-old Kennedy.

Kennedy’s mother said her daughter was driven about 6 miles away and dropped off at Walls Elementary School where she was left for over two hours.

Wilson said was only notified of the incident when her daughter called from the school and said no one would bring her back.

“I get to Walls at 9 o’clock, I pick her up and nobody verifies that I’m her mom, they just let her walk out the door with me. She said my mom is here and they just literally let her walk out the door,” said Wilson.

Wilson is upset about how many mistakes she says the DeSoto County School System makes and filed a complaint.

She received an apology text message from the bus driver but said she still has concerns about proper DeSoto County School bus safety protocols and the next steps.

“I sent an email to the superintendent, to two board members on the De Soto County Board of Education, to the Director of transportation and the transportation representative. Nobody has gotten back with me,” said Wilson.

Action News 5 sent multiple emails to Desoto County Schools to provide a statement on the status of the bus driver pending the outcome of the investigation—we still have not heard back.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in...
Woman killed at FedEx Hub identified as 86-year-old
The recovered items from a search of a 15-year-old's home in Oakhaven on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
15-year-old charged in rash of auto burglaries; stolen Infiniti, key fobs, multiple weapons recovered
3 MPD cruisers involved in car crash on Summer Ave.
3 MPD officers injured while responding to attempted business burglary
Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis
Midtown convenience store shut down, declared public nuisance
Woman steals jewelry from stranger's home, police say
Woman steals $60,000 worth of necklaces and bracelets from a stranger’s home, police say

Latest News

Aftermath of a shooting at Shadowbrook Townhouses on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, that left one man...
Memphis man injured after apartment shot over 60 times
Skyy Blair, screenwriter
Local screenwriter makes small screen debut on Hallmark Channel
Derell Golden, angry man brings gun to school, police say
Man brings gun to ‘shoot up’ school, police say
Moneybagg Yo arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in...
Memphis native Moneybagg Yo pledges support for local literacy, to donate $1,000 in gifts to Shelby Co. children
Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in...
Cause of death revealed for 86-year-old FedEx worker