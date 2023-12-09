First Alert: Catastrophic Tornado Outbreak in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple tornadoes have touched down across Middle Tennessee causing catastrophic structural damage across multiple areas.

Homes have been leveled from multiple strong and long track tornadoes as well as cars being flipped over along stretches of I-65.

We’ve also learned that there are numerous reports of residents trapped in their homes and multiple reports of injuries. There are no reported fatalities in any parts of the Mid State.

A tornado watch is in effect until 11pm. (wsmv)

Strong to severe thunderstorms will continue through early tonight with any storm being capable of producing a tornado. Storms also have a history of damaging wind gusts, blinding rain and large hailstones. A TORNADO WATCH CONTINUES UNTIL 11PM.

Middle Tennessee has not seen any severe weather since August 12th! Make sure to pay attention to the weather and also brush up on your severe weather plan in your home with your family.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

By tomorrow morning, much colder temperatures will rush in as the rain is exiting. Some rain showers could transition to some wet snow showers for a few areas in the Plateau early Sunday, but no accumulation in expected.

Next week is looking drier but much colder. Low temperatures will start off at or below freezing almost every single morning. The week will start chilly with highs in the 40s on Monday, but we’ll be back in the mid-50s Tuesday through Thursday. It will be near 60 on Friday with some isolated showers possible.

